Dave Chisnall's Grand Slam of Darts group stage exit
Chisnall, who was seeded fifth for the PDC event at Wolverhampton’s WV Active Aldersley, finished bottom of Group D after losing all three of his matches between Saturday and Monday.
The 2014 runner-up had started his campaign with a 5-0 loss against debutant Connor Scutt in Saturday’s afternoon session.
Twenty-four hours later, Chisnall’s hopes of reaching the next stage were ended by a 5-2 defeat to Ross Smith.
A third defeat from three came on Monday evening, when he lost 5-2 to Ritchie Edhouse who hit five 180s and averaged 105 in victory.
It meant a third consecutive group stage exit for Chisnall, who had previously fallen at the first hurdle in 2022 and 2023.