Dave Chisnall's Grand Slam of Darts group stage exit

By Gavin Browne
Published 12th Nov 2024, 14:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dave Chisnall’s Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts campaign ended with an exit in the group stage.

Chisnall, who was seeded fifth for the PDC event at Wolverhampton’s WV Active Aldersley, finished bottom of Group D after losing all three of his matches between Saturday and Monday.

The 2014 runner-up had started his campaign with a 5-0 loss against debutant Connor Scutt in Saturday’s afternoon session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
European Championship exit for Dave Chisnall
Dave Chisnall lost all three group games at the PDC's Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDCDave Chisnall lost all three group games at the PDC's Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC
Dave Chisnall lost all three group games at the PDC's Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Twenty-four hours later, Chisnall’s hopes of reaching the next stage were ended by a 5-2 defeat to Ross Smith.

A third defeat from three came on Monday evening, when he lost 5-2 to Ritchie Edhouse who hit five 180s and averaged 105 in victory.

It meant a third consecutive group stage exit for Chisnall, who had previously fallen at the first hurdle in 2022 and 2023.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice