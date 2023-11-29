Dave Chisnall will meet either Cameron Menzies or Rusty-Jake Rodriguez when his 2023/24 Paddy Power World Darts Championship campaign gets underway.

Chisnall has been seeded 11th with the top 32 players from the PDC Order of Merit making their tournament debut in round two.

Round one sees the ProTour Order of Merit qualifiers up against international representatives as they compete for the right to take on the seeded players.

Menzies is a two-time BDO semi-finalist, having reached the last four of their World Championship in 2022 as well as the Winmau World Masters in 2017.

Dave Chisnall is back at Alexandra Palace next month Picture: PDC

The Scot reached round two at Alexandra Palace in 2022/23, beating Diogo Portela 3-1 in the opening stages before losing 3-0 to Vincent van der Voort.

Rodriguez is making his second appearance in the event, also having reached round two in 2021/22 after defeating Ben Robb 3-1.

He was beaten in the last 64 by Chris Dobey, who won by the odd set in five.

Menzies and Rodriguez meet on the opening night, Friday, December 15, with the winner facing Chisnall the following afternoon.

Defending champion Michael Smith is also in action on night one, when he plays the final match of the session.

He meets either Kevin Doets or Stowe Buntz – who recently beat Chisnall in the Grand Slam of Darts – who begin proceedings earlier that night.

The second round concludes on December 23, with rounds three and four taking place from December 27-30.