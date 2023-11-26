Dave Chisnall was beaten in the last 16 of the PDC’s 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chisnall was beaten 10-8 on Saturday night by Luke Woodhouse, whose victory saw him reach the quarter-finals of a TV event for the first time.

Leading 9-8, a 12-dart leg set up victory for Woodhouse, who had previously beaten former world champion Rob Cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodhouse was unable to go any further, however, losing 10-7 to Gabriel Clemens on Sunday afternoon.

Dave Chisnall lost to Luke Woodhouse in the last 16 of the PDC's 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Saturday’s afternoon session had seen Chisnall move into the last 16 with a 6-4 defeat of Chris Dobey.

He got the better of the current Masters champion with an average of 109.88, during a session of multiple three-dart averages.

Chisnall had gone into the tournament seeded fourth, with his first match against Lee Evans on Friday evening.