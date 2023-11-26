News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Last-16 defeat for Dave Chisnall in the PDC's Cazoo Players Championship Finals

Dave Chisnall was beaten in the last 16 of the PDC’s 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead.
By Gavin Browne
Published 26th Nov 2023, 16:58 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 16:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Chisnall was beaten 10-8 on Saturday night by Luke Woodhouse, whose victory saw him reach the quarter-finals of a TV event for the first time.

Leading 9-8, a 12-dart leg set up victory for Woodhouse, who had previously beaten former world champion Rob Cross.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Woodhouse was unable to go any further, however, losing 10-7 to Gabriel Clemens on Sunday afternoon.

Most Popular
Dave Chisnall lost to Luke Woodhouse in the last 16 of the PDC's 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDCDave Chisnall lost to Luke Woodhouse in the last 16 of the PDC's 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC
Dave Chisnall lost to Luke Woodhouse in the last 16 of the PDC's 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals in Minehead Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC
Read More
Dave Chisnall's Grand Slam of Darts group stage exit

Saturday’s afternoon session had seen Chisnall move into the last 16 with a 6-4 defeat of Chris Dobey.

He got the better of the current Masters champion with an average of 109.88, during a session of multiple three-dart averages.

Chisnall had gone into the tournament seeded fourth, with his first match against Lee Evans on Friday evening.

An average of 99 was enough for him to take his place in the last 32.

Related topics:Lee Evans