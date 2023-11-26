Last-16 defeat for Dave Chisnall in the PDC's Cazoo Players Championship Finals
Chisnall was beaten 10-8 on Saturday night by Luke Woodhouse, whose victory saw him reach the quarter-finals of a TV event for the first time.
Leading 9-8, a 12-dart leg set up victory for Woodhouse, who had previously beaten former world champion Rob Cross.
Woodhouse was unable to go any further, however, losing 10-7 to Gabriel Clemens on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday’s afternoon session had seen Chisnall move into the last 16 with a 6-4 defeat of Chris Dobey.
He got the better of the current Masters champion with an average of 109.88, during a session of multiple three-dart averages.
Chisnall had gone into the tournament seeded fourth, with his first match against Lee Evans on Friday evening.
An average of 99 was enough for him to take his place in the last 32.