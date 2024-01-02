Dave Chisnall’s Paddy Power World Darts Championship campaign ended at the quarter-final stage on New Year’s Day.

A fourth appearance in the last eight ended with Chisnall suffering a 5-1 defeat against Luke Humphries at Alexandra Palace.

The world number three produced a 103.50 average to dismantle Chisnall, who reached the last four in 2021.

The pair traded the opening two sets, but Humphries soon established control, landing 12 maximums and three ton-plus finishes – including set-winning 121 and 117 combinations.

Dave Chisnall lost to Luke Humphries in the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace on New Year's Day Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I’ve been a three-time quarter-finalist, so I really wanted to make the next step tonight,” Humphries said afterwards.

“It was important for my confidence to put in a big performance tonight and playing like that gives me the belief that I can go all the way now.

“The draw has been blown wide open and it’s a massive opportunity for all four of us now. It’s exciting!

“If I can play like I did tonight, then I stand a great chance of becoming world champion.”

Humphries meets Scott Williams in the second of tonight’s semi-finals, knowing victory would not only put him in the final but also see him become the new world number one.

Williams booked his place in the last four with a 5-3 victory against Michael van Gerwen, the three-time champion.

This evening’s first match is between Luke Littler and Rob Cross, who had contrasting quarter-final wins in Monday’s afternoon session.