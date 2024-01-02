Dave Chisnall defeated in Paddy Power World Darts Championship
A fourth appearance in the last eight ended with Chisnall suffering a 5-1 defeat against Luke Humphries at Alexandra Palace.
The world number three produced a 103.50 average to dismantle Chisnall, who reached the last four in 2021.
The pair traded the opening two sets, but Humphries soon established control, landing 12 maximums and three ton-plus finishes – including set-winning 121 and 117 combinations.
“I’ve been a three-time quarter-finalist, so I really wanted to make the next step tonight,” Humphries said afterwards.
“It was important for my confidence to put in a big performance tonight and playing like that gives me the belief that I can go all the way now.
“The draw has been blown wide open and it’s a massive opportunity for all four of us now. It’s exciting!
“If I can play like I did tonight, then I stand a great chance of becoming world champion.”
Humphries meets Scott Williams in the second of tonight’s semi-finals, knowing victory would not only put him in the final but also see him become the new world number one.
Williams booked his place in the last four with a 5-3 victory against Michael van Gerwen, the three-time champion.
This evening’s first match is between Luke Littler and Rob Cross, who had contrasting quarter-final wins in Monday’s afternoon session.
Littler breezed to a 5-1 defeat of Brendan Dolan, having seen Cross battle back from 4-0.down to see off Chris Dobey 5-4.