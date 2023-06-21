They went down by four wickets when making the journey to Carnforth CC on Tuesday evening.

Morecambe had batted first and were all out for 110 off the final ball of their innings.

Craig Brown (0) and Luke Pearson (1) fell cheaply as Morecambe were reduced to 16-2 early on.

Shane Dixon took Carnforth to T20 victory over Morecambe

Lewis Smith and Andrew Creech tried to rebuild, adding 30 for the third wicket.

However, 46-2 then became 66-6 following the dismissals of Smith (31), Creech (19), Shane Burton (0) and Alex Briggs (7).

Ashton Ward (10) was next to go, making the score 81-7, before George Marshall and Muhammed Patel took Morecambe into three figures.

Marshall was eventually out for 11, followed quickly by Patel (22), before the innings ended with Stefan Dixon (2) being run out.

That left James Lambert one not out as Dylan Conroy took 4-17, Martin Stretch 3-18 and Tom Parkinson 2-25.

Carnforth’s reply saw them reach 113-6 with one ball remaining.

Darren Nelson (25) and Ryan Nelson (10) put on 35 for the first wicket as Carnforth emulated Morecambe in progressing to 46-2.

Louis Rogerson and Conroy then added 30 before the latter was out for 26, followed by Lewis Spurr (0).

Rogerson fell for 20, while Stan Rich (4) was dismissed with six runs still required for victory.

Parkinson was one not out as Shane Dixon took Carnforth to their target, finishing 22 not out from 19 balls.