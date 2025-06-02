Morecambe now know who they will be up against next season as they return to the National League for the first time in 18 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They, along with Carlisle United – who play in non-league for the first time since 2005 – are among the 12 former EFL clubs making up the division in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next season’s line-up was confirmed on Sunday, when the promotion play-off final saw Oldham Athletic defeat Southend United at Wembley.

Morecambe and Carlisle United have dropped into the National League for 2025/26 Picture: Morecambe FC

Brackley Town and Scunthorpe United have been promoted from National League North, while Truro City and Boreham Wood have come up from the southern division.

A release date for next season’s fixtures is yet to be confirmed, though the 2024/25 schedule was published on July 10 with the season kicking off on August 10.

Next season will see some changes with relegation meaning the Shrimps are no longer involved in the Carabao Cup or Vertu Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, they will participate in the FA Trophy – which they won in 1974 – with entry at the third-round stage in December.

The club will also be invited to join the National League Cup, which was played this season for the first time since 2008/09.

Sixteen National League clubs take part, along with 16 U21 teams from Premier League 2, though entry will be at Morecambe’s discretion.

There are four groups of eight, in which teams play four matches each with the top two from each going into a knockout stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the FA Cup, the Shrimps will enter that in the final qualifying round stage which usually takes place in mid-October.

There are no August and January transfer windows to deal with in the National League, where clubs can sign players up until a deadline which usually falls in March.

The number of loan players clubs can field in a matchday squad remains at five, though loan signings can be made outside the EFL windows.

Another difference will be how games are broadcast with matches shown on the DAZN streaming platform.

Those games chosen for broadcast on a Saturday have kicked off at either 12.30pm or 5.30pm.