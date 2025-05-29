Morecambe have confirmed their opponents for half-a-dozen pre-season matches ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

Their pre-season programme kicks off on July 8 at Longridge Town (7.30pm), facing a team which finished 18th in the North West Counties Football League Premier Division this season.

A week later, July 15, they visit Hyde United (7.30pm) for a match against a Tigers squad who were ninth in the NPL Premier table for 2024/25.

Derek Adams has lined up eight pre-season games for Morecambe Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Another away trip comes on July 19 when Morecambe visit Marine (3pm), their hosts having finished 15th in National League North last time out.

Morecambe’s only home match in pre-season takes place the following Tuesday, July 22, when Barrow AFC are the visitors to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium (7.30pm).

The Shrimps are back on the road again on July 26, when they visit Mill Farm to play an AFC Fylde team which was relegated to National League North for next season.

Their final match in public then comes on July 29, with a trip to Giant Axe for a match against Lancaster City (7.30pm), who finished their NPL Premier campaign in 18th position.

Two more away pre-season games have been arranged for July 12 and August 2, but both of these will be played behind closed doors against – as yet – unnamed opposition.

Full details of each fixture will be confirmed closer to the time.