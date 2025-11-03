Shrimps Trust column: A busy month ahead and planning for our Christmas toy appeal

Ashvir Singh Johal and Morecambe's coaching staff have had an extended period on the training pitch with their players Photo: James Fearn/Getty Images

Hello from everyone at the Shrimps Trust, it’s been another busy month at the club as we creep towards the Christmas period.

The fixture schedule has been a punishing one, with further strain applied by the catch-up we’re having to play in terms of rescheduled games.

Despite a great 4-0 win at Boston United and an improvement in performances since those disastrous couple of games at the end of September, results overall still aren’t amazing – punctuated with a disappointing FA Cup replay defeat.

This break we now have prior to Tuesday’s trip to Hartlepool United, however, should hopefully give Ash and the team a chance to have an extended period on the training pitch.

That is something they haven’t really been afforded given the busy fixture schedule and, fingers crossed, results can pick up after this.

Off the pitch, we had our first proper sit-down meeting with Tarnia Elsworth in October following her appointment onto the board of directors, as well as the latest set of responses to fans’ questions from Panjab Warriors and the board.

In our meeting with Tarnia, we discussed plans for fan engagement from the club. These plans should hopefully offer more fans the chance to feed back to the club and put in place a structure for transparent communications.

We look forward to continuing to work with Tarnia and the club in this fashion – and to this strategy being shared once ready and finalised.

As further plans are put in place for fan engagement, the Trust will continue to communicate with – and meet with – representatives of the club and collate fans’ queries to relay them and get responses. This month’s should be in your members’ inboxes.

On the events side of things, a big thank you to everybody who attended the Halloween party last week as well as to the club and Community Foundation for their support with organising it.

All tickets for the event ended up being booked up more than a week in advance, which was great to see, and we hope everyone who attended enjoyed themselves.

Looking ahead to Christmas, we will once again be running our annual toy appeal: a great yearly cause.

As usual, the plan is to set up online donations ahead of an in-person donation stand at a December home game – most likely to be the match with Boston United on the sixth.

All donations, which have been immensely generous in previous years, are gratefully received as always.

Now we look ahead to yet another busy month with six fixtures coming up in November.

After a weekend off, there will hopefully be a few more wins and points to come.