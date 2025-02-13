Derek Adams has revealed Morecambe still have the option of making another signing before the end of the season.

The Shrimps’ boss reshaped his squad during the winter transfer window, starting with the departures of Kayden Harrack and Charlie Brown.

Four players then came to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium as Ryan Schofield, Callum Cooke, Andy Dallas and Ged Garner joined on a mixture of permanent and loan deals.

Though the window has been closed for a week-and-a-half, clubs are still able to take in out-of-contract players.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Morecambe’s relegation rivals, Carlisle United, went down that route earlier this week with the signing of free agent striker Matt Dennis.

The Shrimps may look to do something similar though, as Adams acknowledged, any decision will require careful consideration.

“We can take in one out-of-contract player,” he said.

“We’ve got a squad where, as we know, there’s a restriction on how many you can have.

“We’ve got one more space to add a player and yes, we could take another player in.

“We’re looking at the possibility of that but, for that to happen, it has to be the right person and it has to be the right player.”

The chances of any new face before Saturday’s game with Accrington Stanley are unknown but, whoever does feature, Adams doesn’t want the importance of the game to be lost on them.

He stressed: “We have a big game on Saturday, we’re at home and it’s a game where we need to continue our recent performances in terms of creating chances – but we have to take them and pick up three points.”