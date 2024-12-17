A frustrated Derek Adams has admitted he will be casting his net far and wide to bring in new faces and freshen up his struggling Morecambe squad.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town left the Shrimps in League Two’s bottom two ahead of the busy, vital Christmas period.

That starts this weekend, when Bromley are the visitors to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Clearly annoyed by his players’ toothless display at Whaddon Road last time out, Adams says that things need to change if Morecambe are to climb the table.

Ben Tollitt is Morecambe's top scorer so far this season Picture: Morecambe FC

Four points separate the bottom four with Adams looking to reinforce the attacking areas after going three games without a goal.

Morecambe have 19 goals in 20 league matches this season: the division’s fifth-worst record ahead of Barrow AFC (18), Harrogate Town (17), Carlisle United (15) and Tranmere Rovers (14).

Ben Tollitt is their leading scorer, having managed eight goals in all competitions so far.

That is four more than Hallam Hope, while Lee Angol, Harvey Macadam, Jordan Slew, Jamie Stott and Rhys Williams have all netted twice.

Adams acknowledged: “We haven’t got enough quality going forward.

“When you look at the amount of goals from midfielders and strikers, we haven’t had enough efforts on target.

“We have got into good areas but if you are not going to get a shot on target, you are not going to win a game.

“We will have to delve into the market, there’s no choice.

“We are working with the players week in week out and we are not producing.

“If we are not producing, then we will have to get players in in January who are going to allow us to add in the forward areas.

“Everyone has had an opportunity but we need goals from somewhere and if it’s not going to be with the players we have here, then we are going to have to look elsewhere unfortunately.

“At the moment Ben Tollitt is nearing double figures – but no one else is scoring and you can’t rely on one player.

“If he’s not on form, then someone else has to step up and – at this moment in time – that is not happening and that is the situation we are in.”