Morecambe boss Adams crowned November’s Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month

Morecambe's Derek Adams has been named Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for November.

Securing two wins from three, both away from home, proved enough Crewe Alexandra’s Lee Bell, MK Dons’ Scott Lindsey and Carlisle United’s Mike Williamson.

This is the fourth time in Adams’ managerial career where he has scooped a League Two Manager of the Month, award having previously done so in October 2015 and September 2016, both with Plymouth Argyle, as well as with the Shrimps in December 2020.

He also won the League One award in February 2018 with the Pilgrims.

Adams said: “I'm obviously delighted at the recognition the players and staff of the football club have been given for the month of November.

“We've had a very successful month, winning important games away from home especially, and picking up points as well; It's a run of form which has allowed us to catch teams above us and put pressure on them, and we need to continue that into December.

“The staff, off the field, do an excellent job for the football club and myself. Not only that, but the players as well because it's recognition for the team first and foremost.

“The team goes right through from the supporters, players and staff throughout the football club and that's the recognition this football club wants.“

The judging panel comprised of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Wilson chairs the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month judging panel, and he said: “Prior to the November fixtures, Morecambe were at risk of falling behind at the bottom of League Two, but two precious wins has lifted Derek and his side back into the pack including in a month that included a great win at Swindon.

“He guided his side to their first away league win of the season in dramatic fashion against Harrogate. The Shrimps secured a second win from three games with an impressive 3-2 triumph over Swindon Town.

“With a manager who knows both the league and the club inside out, it would be unwise to write them off just yet.”