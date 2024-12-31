Shrimps' players put in a strong showing

By Gavin Browne
Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:00 GMT
Derek Adams had mixed feelings after watching his Morecambe players end the year at the foot of League Two.

The Shrimps went back to the bottom following Sunday’s 1-0 loss at Salford City, combined with Carlisle United’s win over Accrington Stanley.

They kick off 2025 on Wednesday against a Tranmere Rovers team five points and as many places above them in the table.

The clubs drew 2-2 at Prenton Park four weeks ago, when Ben Tollitt and Adam Lewis twice put Morecambe ahead.

Adam Lewis scored in Morecambe's draw at Tranmere Rovers earlier this month Picture: Morecambe FCAdam Lewis scored in Morecambe's draw at Tranmere Rovers earlier this month Picture: Morecambe FC
Speaking after the loss at Salford, Adams said: “I thought it was a very strong performance, I think we played in Salford’s half for much of that first half.

“We were unfortunate not to go ahead in the game (with) a number of balls across the front of the goals.

“Second half, they get a quick goal, but we kept on going, kept on getting the ball into the final third, crosses into the box, but we were just unfortunate we couldn’t get the goal that we probably deserved.”

While satisfied with his players’ performance, Adams was less than thrilled at the display of referee Dale Baines.

The Morecambe camp were unhappy at a number of decisions they felt went against them.

Adams said: “The referee didn’t help himself, his decision making was poor.

“They should have had a player sent off in (Ossama) Ashley – he has been booked and then makes a number of really poor challenges after that.

“Then there’s a penalty towards the end where I think it’s Hallam Hope that gets bundled in the box. It’s a clear penalty kick but he doesn’t give it.

“The time-wasting from Salford was shocking to say the least in the second half and he didn’t really put himself about in dealing with that – and that’s a huge disappointment.

“I find it difficult because a number of decisions today, which were big decisions, definitely went for Salford.

“Ashley should have been sent off, there’s no doubt about it, and the penalty kick is a stonewall penalty kick.

“They haven’t seen a lot of things this season in games involving us. The feedback from the observer has been that there’s been a number of decisions that have gone against us this season – and today is another prime example of that.”

