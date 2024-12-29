Salford City 1 Morecambe 0: Second-half Lund strike enough to sink Shrimps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps ended the year at the bottom of the Football League with a narrow defeat against Salford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Matthew Lund scored the only goal of the game at the start of the second half as the Shrimps' lack of goal threat came back to haunt them once again.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams made two changes to the side that beat Carlisle on Boxing Day. Marcus Dackers was unable to play against his parent club and Harvey Macadam was ruled out through injury, meaning recalls for Jordan Slew and Yann Songo'o.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the home side who started the game on the front foot with Curtis Tilt heading over a left-wing cross from eight yards out when he should have done better.

Harry Burgoyne made some smart stops but could do nothing to prevent Matthew Lund's winner for the Ammies (photo: Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Then Jon Taylor was denied by a smart save from Harry Burgoyne.

The Morecambe keeper then produced a superb save on 34 minutes when Salford midfielder Ryan Watson had a free header in the centre of the goal and looked sure to score.

The Shrimps found chances hard to come by but almost took the lead on 43 minutes when Ben Tollitt crossed from the left, with Gwion Edwards inches away from sliding the ball home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps found themselves a goal down two minutes into the second half. Liam Shephard crossed from the right and with all eyes on Cole Stockton, substitute Lund was left free to head past the helpless Burgoyne. Stockton had a chance to double the lead for the home side but curled an effort wide and Songo'o was forced into a goalline clearance from Kylian Kouassi in the final stages before the Shrimps ended the game on the front foot.

Adam Lewis came off the bench and delivered a string of crosses that were desperate for a touch, and Hallam Hope was bundled over in the box for what looked like a clear penalty but the referee waved the claims away.

Salford City: Young, Shephard, Tilt, Garbutt, Taylor (Negru 88), Ashley, Watson (McAleny 66), Luamba (Lund 45), Kouassi, Adelakun, Stockton (Berkoe 88). Subs not used; Jones, Edwards, Malcolm.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Hendrie, Stott, Williams, Tutonda, White (Hope 66), Songo'o, Tollitt, Jones, Edwards (Taylor 90), Slew (A Lewis 70). Subs not used: Scales, Harrack, Millen.

Ref: D Baines.

Att: 3,179.