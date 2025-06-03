New Lancaster signing Jim Craig keeps up Kendal connection

​​Midfielder Jim Craig has become Lancaster City's third signing of the summer.

Like Dolly Blues boss Jimmy Marshall's first close-season recruit Steven Yawson, the 19-year-old Craig moves to The Giant Axe from Kendal Town.

Lancaster's other new signing Matty Clarke is also a former Mintcakes player, though the defender arrives at the club from Workington.

New Lancaster signing Jim Craig (left) has been reunited with assistant manager Gav Clark at The Giant Axe Photo: LANCASTER CITY FC

Assistant manager Gav Clark, a former coach at Northern League Division One club Kendal, is happy to be working with Craig again.

Clark told the club's media team: “Jim's got good pedigree and this is a good opportunity for him to come in and show how good he is.

“He is a great signing and we're glad to have him on board.”

For Craig, the move is a happy homecoming after 18 months in Cumbria.

He said: “It's my hometown club. I grew up watching City as a kid and I'm absolutely buzzing to get started.

"I can't wait to get going. Knowing Jimmy and Gav, this should be a foot in the right direction and push the club forward for the future.”

Lancaster have confirmed an eighth pre-season fixture for next month. They will host Morecambe on Tuesday, July 29 at 7.30pm.

The Shrimps finished bottom of the EFL and will drop back into non-league for the first time in 18 years.

Only two of Lancaster's eight pre-season games are at home, though the club confirmed a third will be added.

Lancaster's July programme in full: Lostock St Gerard's (away, Friday 4, 6.45pm), Storeys (away, Sat 5, 2pm), Burscough (away, Tue 8, 7.45pm), Barrow (home, Sat 12, 3pm), Kendal Town (away, Tue 15, 7.45pm), Longridge Town (away, Sat 19, 3pm), Garstang (away, Tue 22, 7.45pm), Morecambe (home, Tue 29, 7.30pm).

The club has thanked all who turned up for Sunday's Volunteer Day to help out with essential maintenance.

The second such day takes place this Sunday from 9.30am and all help is welcome.