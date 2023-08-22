News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Morecambe's players have gelled quickly

Derek Adams believes his Morecambe youngsters have already shown they have the attitude and skill to shock a few people this season.
By Derek Quinn
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

After a heavy defeat at Mansfield Town, the Shrimps bounced back with a solid midweek draw against Notts County.

That was followed by a convincing, crowd-pleasing 3-0 victory over Bradford City at a packed Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a response that delighted the experienced Shrimps boss.

Morecambe have had a promising start to the season Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe have had a promising start to the season Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe have had a promising start to the season Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
Response to weekend win

Adams said: “When you give young players information, they largely take it on board.

“The older you get, you sometimes don’t take on the information and your legs don’t go but the young players just keep going and we saw that on Saturday.

“It’s not just about the age of a player, it is about how bright they are to take on information and how good they are on the ball and what they do on the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In reality it doesn’t matter if you are 35 or you are 19, you can influence a football match.

“I don’t look at age as a problem and sometimes it can be hugely beneficial.

“We have got players who want to improve and want to get better, and that is something that will benefit us and them in the future.

“We have played a lot of games in a short period of time, but the group has gelled and worked hard – and Saturday typified that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We just keep on going and on Saturday I thought we played remarkably well and gave the supporters something to shout about.”

Adams also took a swipe at pundits who wrote off his side before the season started.

The Shrimps have been tipped to struggle on their return to League Two, coming off the back of another tumultuous summer that saw 14 players released.

Nevertheless, Adams is looking to prove a few people wrong.

He said: "We understand people predict the table the way they do.

“We have the lowest budget in the league, so it is natural to put us at the bottom of the league in their predictions.

“A lot of times pundits don’t understand the workings behind the scenes, the players we have taken in and the spirit of the club – and they are sometimes naive in that way.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsShrimpsMorecambeMansfield TownNotts CountyBradford CityLeague Two