Morecambe 0 Notts County 0: Shrimps share the spoils

Morecambe fought back from Saturday’s defeat at Mansfield Town with a hard-earned point against newly-promoted Notts County at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
By Derek Quinn
Published 15th Aug 2023, 23:19 BST- 2 min read

Shrimps boss Derek Adams had selected the same team that went down 3-0 at the One Call Stadium for Tuesday night’s game.

He was rewarded with a gutsy display that ended in a deserved share of the spoils against a side that included former Morecambe midfielder Dan Crowley.

In a game of few chances, it was the Magpies who were the closest to taking three points when Jodi Jones hit the crossbar from eight yards out on 49 minutes after getting onto the end of Aaron Nemane’s cross.

Morecambe's Adam Mayor saw a shot saved in their goalless draw Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe's Adam Mayor saw a shot saved in their goalless draw Picture: Jack Taylor
However, for all Notts County’s possession, the Shrimps looked far more solid and compact than they were at Mansfield.

Keeper Stuart Moore was forced into only one save of note as he tipped over a close range Macauley Langstaff header with relative ease.

The Magpies’ biggest threat looked to be David McGoldrick, who scored a hat-trick against the Shrimps for Derby County last season.

On this occasion, he failed to show a clinical touch as he twice fired wide of the target in the first half.

While Morecambe spent much of the time defending, they did have a chance of their own on the break when Eli King produced a curler that was just wide of the left-hand post.

The pace of the game rose markedly after the break with Adam Mayor forcing Aidan Stone into an early save with a shot from just inside the box before Jones hit the woodwork.

From there, it was the Shrimps who had the best effort when Michael Mellon turned superbly in the box but saw his effort fly inches wide of the target.

Morecambe: Moore, Love, Rawson, Bedeau, Senior, Songo’o (Davenport 67), King (Tutonda 88), McKiernan (Taylor 77), Mayor (Slew 77), Mellon, Bloxham (C Smith 77). Subs not used: A Smith, Stokes.

Notts County: Stone, Cameron, O’Brien (Austin 60), Chicksen (Adebayo 70), Nemane (Scott 85), Baldwin, Palmer, Crowley, Jones (Bostock 85), McGoldrick, Langstaff. Subs not used: Slocombe, Rawlinson, Morais.

Referee: Scott Jackson.

Attendance: 3,860.

