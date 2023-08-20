News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Morecambe manager's high praise for his players

Derek Adams was full of praise for his Morecambe players after they produced an excellent performance to beat Bradford City 3-0 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
By Derek Quinn
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST

Adams saw his squad brush aside a fancied Bradford with relative ease on Saturday as Michael Mellon scored twice and created the other for JJ McKiernan.

It was a game in which the Shrimps looked a threat at one end, while defending well and keeping a clean sheet at the other as they picked up their second home win of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victory means Morecambe have started the season with seven points from four games, leaving them seventh in the early League Two table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Harrogate Town.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
View on added time

Adams said: “I was delighted with the way we managed the game.

“They are one of the favourites to go up this year, as they have been for so many years, but they couldn’t deal with us and the manner of the victory was fantastic.

“I’m delighted for the players because they gave everything. Bradford changed their formation but, no matter how they lined up, they never caused us problems because we were strong in and out of possession and were tactically very good.

“We have a lot of young players but they have worked really hard and today typified that.

“There’s not too many times you get a victory like we did today. We scored three and could have had four or five but we will take what we got and move on.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsShrimpsMorecambeBradford CityBradfordLeague Two