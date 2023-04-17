Morecambe's players are giving everything in survival battle
Derek Adams said he could not have asked for any more from his Morecambe players following their victory over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.
Cole Stockton’s 89th-minute strike earned the Shrimps a 1-0 win and a vital three points at the Mazuma Stadium.
Morecambe’s dramatic victory took them to within two points of safety with three games of the season still to play.
At the other end of the table, Wycombe fell five points behind the play-off spots going into their midweek match at fourth-bottom Cambridge United.
However, the situation at both ends of the division may change again in midweek when 22 of League One’s 24 clubs are in action.
The Shrimps and Cheltenham Town both have the night off, given they moved Tuesday’s scheduled meeting forward to the FA Cup third round weekend in January.
Speaking after Saturday’s victory, Adams said: “Today was a high pressure game with Wycombe pushing for the play-offs.
“We pushed them all the way and scored a great goal to win the match.
“I am so proud of the lads because they gave absolutely everything to get the three points and keep our hopes alive.
“We are just two points off the teams above us now and that’s not nice for them because we are catching them.
“We are keeping our hopes alive and have three games to go.
“We can’t ask for any more from these players because they are giving everything for this football club and you could see what it meant to everyone today.”