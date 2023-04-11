It could have been even better but Jake Taylor missed a late opportunity to give Adams’ players only their second league away win of the season.

Nevertheless, the manager said: “I thought it was a brilliant performance from our team from start to finish.

Jake Taylor spurned a late chance to give Morecambe victory Picture: Michael Williamson

“We started on the front foot, we took the game to Portsmouth and created a lot of good opportunities throughout the afternoon.

“We were unfortunate a number of times not to have scored goals but coming here’s never easy, it’s a tough venue at the best of times.

“I thought that the players were absolutely brilliant today. We started the game really well, we changed the system, we changed personnel and it worked for us.

“We’ve had to do that a number of times this season, it’s the division we’re in; it’s an extremely difficult division.

“I thought there were a lot of top performances in the side, the way they used the ball, the way they passed forward into good areas and we were just unfortunate not to get ahead in the game.

“The way we opened up Portsmouth a number of times was pleasing, we just needed that final run to get us into a better position.

“We were in really good areas at times and we just didn’t find that final pass to get us into a goalscoring position.