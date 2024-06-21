Morecambe's Carabao Cup opponents to be known next week
Twenty-four hours after their League Two fixture list for 2024/25 is published on Wednesday, the Shrimps are one of 70 EFL clubs in the draw for round one.
It takes place on Thursday, June 27, broadcast live on Sky Sports News at 11.30am.
Thirty-eight of the 70 teams are in the northern section, with Morecambe allocated ball number 23.
Round one ties will take place in the week commencing August 12, with matches in all rounds being single-legged with the exception of the semi-finals.
Matches level at the end of 90 minutes in the first five rounds will go straight to penalties.
Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not in European competitions will enter in round two, with the remaining seven teams joining in round three.
The competition remains regionalised in the early stages with the draw split into a southern and northern section until the third round.
Morecambe exited this season’s tournament in the opening round, losing 4-2 on penalties at Rotherham United after a 1-1 draw.
Fixture dates have also been released for the 2024/25 FA Cup, which sees no replays from the first round onwards following an agreement between the Premier League and the FA in April.
The Shrimps will enter the competition in round one, which is held over the weekend of November 2-3.
Should Derek Adams’ players again progress to the third round, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter, that will be played on the weekend of January 11-12.