Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe will find out the identity of their Carabao Cup round one opponents next week.

Twenty-four hours after their League Two fixture list for 2024/25 is published on Wednesday, the Shrimps are one of 70 EFL clubs in the draw for round one.

It takes place on Thursday, June 27, broadcast live on Sky Sports News at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thirty-eight of the 70 teams are in the northern section, with Morecambe allocated ball number 23.

The draw for round one of the Carabao Cup takes place next week Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Round one ties will take place in the week commencing August 12, with matches in all rounds being single-legged with the exception of the semi-finals.

Matches level at the end of 90 minutes in the first five rounds will go straight to penalties.

Burnley, Luton Town and the 13 Premier League clubs not in European competitions will enter in round two, with the remaining seven teams joining in round three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition remains regionalised in the early stages with the draw split into a southern and northern section until the third round.

Morecambe exited this season’s tournament in the opening round, losing 4-2 on penalties at Rotherham United after a 1-1 draw.

Fixture dates have also been released for the 2024/25 FA Cup, which sees no replays from the first round onwards following an agreement between the Premier League and the FA in April.

The Shrimps will enter the competition in round one, which is held over the weekend of November 2-3.