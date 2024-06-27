Morecambe's Bristol Street Motors Trophy group completed by Nottingham Forest U21s

By Gavin Browne
Published 27th Jun 2024, 14:56 BST
Morecambe’s initial Bristol Street Motors Trophy opponents have been confirmed after the U21 teams entering this season were allocated their respective groups.

The Shrimps already knew that they would be facing Carlisle United and Wigan Athletic in the group stages of this season’s competition.

They will also come up against Nottingham Forest’s U21s in Group C of the northern section following this afternoon’s draw.

Forest will be new U21 opponents for Morecambe in this competition, with the Shrimps having previously met Everton twice, as well as Liverpool, Manchester United, Wolves, Sunderland, Leicester City and Stoke City.

Morecambe have found out their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage opponentsMorecambe have found out their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group stage opponents
Last season saw the Shrimps fail to progress beyond the group stage, having finished third behind winners Blackpool and second-placed Liverpool.

The Anfield youngsters edged out Morecambe and the bottom club, Barrow AFC, on goal difference.

It was the sixth time in eight seasons the Shrimps had been eliminated in the group stages since the tournament’s rebrand for the 2016/17 campaign.

