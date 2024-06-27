Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe will begin their 2024/25 Carabao Cup campaign with a trip to Huddersfield Town following this morning’s draw for round one.

The northern section of the competition sees the Shrimps travelling to the John Smith’s Stadium.

They will face a Huddersfield team with a new manager in Michael Duff, looking to bounce back from relegation last season.

Morecambe travel to Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

It will be only the second competitive meeting between the clubs, Huddersfield having beaten Morecambe 3-0 in the 2004/05 LDV Vans Trophy.

The match will take place in the week commencing August 12 with Derek Adams’ players looking to avoid consecutive first round exits.

Last season saw them beaten on penalties by Rotherham United at the opening stage; the second straight season the clubs had met in the competition.