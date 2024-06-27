Morecambe head to Huddersfield Town in Carabao Cup first round
and live on Freeview channel 276
The northern section of the competition sees the Shrimps travelling to the John Smith’s Stadium.
They will face a Huddersfield team with a new manager in Michael Duff, looking to bounce back from relegation last season.
It will be only the second competitive meeting between the clubs, Huddersfield having beaten Morecambe 3-0 in the 2004/05 LDV Vans Trophy.
The match will take place in the week commencing August 12 with Derek Adams’ players looking to avoid consecutive first round exits.
Last season saw them beaten on penalties by Rotherham United at the opening stage; the second straight season the clubs had met in the competition.
The draw remains regionalised until the third round with matches until the semi-final to be decided by penalties should they be level after 90 minutes.