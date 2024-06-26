Morecambe travel to Walsall on opening day: Shrimps 2024/25 fixtures in full

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Morecambe will kick off their 2024/25 League Two campaign with a trip to Walsall on Saturday, August 10.

Their first home game in the league comes a week later when Gillingham make the journey north to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Over Christmas, the Shrimps travel north to Carlisle United on Boxing Day before another all-North West clash at the Peninsula Stadium to face Salford City on December 29.

They then start the new year with a home game against Tranmere on January 1.

Derek Adams is back for a third spell as Morecambe boss (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Over Easter, League Two newcomers Bromley are the opposition, away, on Good Friday, with a home game against Salford City on Easter Monday.

The season ends on home soil with a visit from Harrogate Town on May 3.

August

10 Walsall (A)

17 Gillingham (H)

24 Doncaster Rovers (A)

31 Newport County (H)

September

7 Crewe Alexandra (A)

14 Colchester United (H)

1 Fleetwood Town (A)

28 Notts County (H)

October

1 Bradford City (H)

5 Accrington Stanley (A)

12 Barrow AFC (A)

19 Milton Keynes Dons (H)

22 AFC Wimbledon (A)

26 Chesterfield (H)

November

9 Harrogate Town (A)

16 Port Vale (H)

23 Swindon Town (A)

December

3 Tranmere Rovers (A)

7 Grimsby Town (H)

14 Cheltenham Town (A)

21 Bromley (H)

26 Carlisle United (A)

29 Salford City (A)

January

1 Tranmere Rovers (H)

4 Newport County (A)

11 Doncaster Rovers (H)

18 Crewe Alexandra (H)

25 Colchester United (A)

28 Bradford City (A)

February

1 Fleetwood Town (H)

8 Notts County (A)

15 Accrington Stanley (H)

22 Walsall (H)

March

1 Gillingham (A)

4 AFC Wimbledon (H)

8 Milton Keynes Dons (A)

15 Barrow AFC (H)

22 Port Vale (A)

29 Swindon Town (H)

April

1 Cheltenham Town (H)

5 Grimsby Town (A)

12 Carlisle United (H)

18 Bromley (A)

21 Salford City (H)

26 Chesterfield (A)

May