Morecambe travel to Walsall on opening day: Shrimps 2024/25 fixtures in full
Their first home game in the league comes a week later when Gillingham make the journey north to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
Over Christmas, the Shrimps travel north to Carlisle United on Boxing Day before another all-North West clash at the Peninsula Stadium to face Salford City on December 29.
They then start the new year with a home game against Tranmere on January 1.
Over Easter, League Two newcomers Bromley are the opposition, away, on Good Friday, with a home game against Salford City on Easter Monday.
The season ends on home soil with a visit from Harrogate Town on May 3.
August
10 Walsall (A)
17 Gillingham (H)
24 Doncaster Rovers (A)
31 Newport County (H)
September
7 Crewe Alexandra (A)
14 Colchester United (H)
1 Fleetwood Town (A)
28 Notts County (H)
October
1 Bradford City (H)
5 Accrington Stanley (A)
12 Barrow AFC (A)
19 Milton Keynes Dons (H)
22 AFC Wimbledon (A)
26 Chesterfield (H)
November
9 Harrogate Town (A)
16 Port Vale (H)
23 Swindon Town (A)
December
3 Tranmere Rovers (A)
7 Grimsby Town (H)
14 Cheltenham Town (A)
21 Bromley (H)
26 Carlisle United (A)
29 Salford City (A)
January
1 Tranmere Rovers (H)
4 Newport County (A)
11 Doncaster Rovers (H)
18 Crewe Alexandra (H)
25 Colchester United (A)
28 Bradford City (A)
February
1 Fleetwood Town (H)
8 Notts County (A)
15 Accrington Stanley (H)
22 Walsall (H)
March
1 Gillingham (A)
4 AFC Wimbledon (H)
8 Milton Keynes Dons (A)
15 Barrow AFC (H)
22 Port Vale (A)
29 Swindon Town (H)
April
1 Cheltenham Town (H)
5 Grimsby Town (A)
12 Carlisle United (H)
18 Bromley (A)
21 Salford City (H)
26 Chesterfield (A)
May
3 Harrogate Town (H)