It was confirmed in January that the final day of EFL fixtures would be moved given the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III on Saturday.

While League Two and the Championship will finish on Monday, kicking off at 12.30pm and 3pm respectively, League One concludes 24 hours earlier with a noon start instead.

That means, in three particular cases, travelling supporters either face a weekend away or a very early start.

Morecambe and Exeter City drew 1-1 at the Mazuma Stadium in December Picture: Ian Lyon

Plymouth Argyle are at Port Vale, a round trip of almost 490 miles, while Ipswich Town have 276 miles each way to Fleetwood Town for a 552-mile journey in all.

Morecambe, however, have the longest journey with almost 288 miles from the Mazuma Stadium to St James Park: a return trip of nearly 576 miles.

When asked how the early start alters their build-up, the manager said: “We’re going to travel down on the Saturday and then do some training when we’re there.

“It means we have to be at the ground for 10.30am on the Sunday, so that means we’ll have to leave the team hotel about 10am.

“That means we’ll have to be eating the pre-match meal at 9am. It does change things slightly but that’s the situation we’re in.”

Morecambe go into the game in the final relegation position, level on points with fifth-bottom MK Dons and one ahead of Cambridge United.

A Shrimps win at Exeter would leave MK Dons having to defeat Burton Albion, who prevented Cambridge from escaping the bottom four with victory on Wednesday night.

Adams, who watched the match, said: “I think Burton were very good in the game and played well.

“They could have been a few goals up but Cambridge came back, hit the bar and the keeper (Jordan Amissah) makes an outstanding save at 90 minutes.

“Burton will want to finish as high as they possibly can, that’s what their manager (Dino Maamria) demands.