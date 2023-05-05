News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe manager wants a winning end to the season

Derek Adams is braced for a dramatic final day of the season as Morecambe look to beat the drop from League One.

By Gavin Browne
Published 5th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

The Shrimps head to Exeter City on Sunday (12pm), looking to make it four wins in a row and hope that secures another season in the third tier.

Barring a freak set of results, Oxford United are safe while Accrington Stanley will join already-relegated Forest Green Rovers in League Two.

That essentially means it’s two from three in terms of the other relegation positions with Cambridge United, Morecambe and MK Dons all in the frame.

Oumar Niasse's goal helped Morecambe beat Lincoln City last weekend and take the relegation fight to the last day Picture: Michael WilliamsonOumar Niasse's goal helped Morecambe beat Lincoln City last weekend and take the relegation fight to the last day Picture: Michael Williamson
Oumar Niasse's goal helped Morecambe beat Lincoln City last weekend and take the relegation fight to the last day Picture: Michael Williamson
Morecambe boss: Players have done all they can

MK Dons are currently fifth-bottom on 44 points, level with Morecambe but boasting a better goal difference, while Cambridge are one point behind in 22nd position.

Cambridge host Forest Green on the final day, while MK Dons travel to a Burton Albion team which defeated the U’s on Wednesday night.

Results elsewhere mean a draw could potentially be enough for Morecambe but, instead, they are looking to prolong Exeter’s tough end to the season.

The Grecians have lost their last half-dozen matches but, in mitigation, those games have been against six of the top seven in League One.

“They have had an extremely difficult run of fixtures,” Adams acknowledged.

“We’re up against a good side and we know we have to try and win the game.

“If we do that and MK Dons don’t win, then we’re in the league next year, but we have to do our job first.”

Pape Souare, Donald Love and Courtney Duffus won’t feature for the Shrimps, though there is a chance Caleb Watts and Adam Mayor may be back in contention.

Exeter have sold all of the home tickets as it stands and, with a good number of Morecambe fans set to travel, it promises to be a great atmosphere.

It also means there won’t be any shortage of supporters potentially offering updates on the MK Dons and Cambridge games – but Adams will be fully prepared.

He admitted: “I’ll know what’s going on at the other places, it comes up on my watch.

“It means I can understand what’s happening elsewhere and we can work accordingly.

“At the same time, it’s always a great atmosphere at Exeter and the last day is always a game where plenty can happen.”

