However, with the coronation of King Charles III taking place that day, the EFL has outlined a revised fixture schedule for that weekend.

All matches in League One will now be played on May 7, kicking off at 12pm.

Morecambe and Exeter City drew when they met at the Mazuma Stadium in early December Picture: Michael Williamson

However, the games scheduled for the Championship and League Two have been moved to Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, instead.

That is an extra Bank Holiday previously announced to mark the coronation of the new monarch.

It will see matches in League Two getting underway at 12.30pm with Championship games kicking off at 3pm.

The EFL said: “The confirmed schedule was approved by the EFL board at its recent meeting and follows consultation with stakeholders.”