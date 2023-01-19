News you can trust since 1837
New date for Morecambe's final day match at Exeter City

Morecambe’s final League One game of the season at Exeter City has been moved back 24 hours.

By Gavin Browne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 4:10pm

The Shrimps had been due to play the last match of the 2022/23 campaign on Saturday, May 6.

However, with the coronation of King Charles III taking place that day, the EFL has outlined a revised fixture schedule for that weekend.

All matches in League One will now be played on May 7, kicking off at 12pm.

Morecambe and Exeter City drew when they met at the Mazuma Stadium in early December Picture: Michael Williamson
However, the games scheduled for the Championship and League Two have been moved to Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, instead.

That is an extra Bank Holiday previously announced to mark the coronation of the new monarch.

It will see matches in League Two getting underway at 12.30pm with Championship games kicking off at 3pm.

The EFL said: “The confirmed schedule was approved by the EFL board at its recent meeting and follows consultation with stakeholders.”

Morecambe’s postponed home match with Charlton Athletic has also been rearranged for Tuesday, March 14 (7.45pm).

