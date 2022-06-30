Morecambe winger pens new deal at the Mazuma Stadium

The 30-year-old was one of 19 new arrivals at the Mazuma Stadium last summer as the club prepared for a first season at League One level.

The former Bolton Wanderers man made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Shrimps, netting five times in the process and earning himself the offer of a further deal.

Morecambe's Arthur Gnahoua has signed a new contract with the club Picture: Morecambe FC

Two of those goals came in the 3-1 victory at Crewe Alexandra towards the end of September 2021 as Morecambe started the season in promising fashion.

The other three came during the final month of the campaign as the club sought the points necessary in order to avoid being relegated for the first time.

He scored the opening goal as they defeated Burton Albion 3-0 on home soil at the beginning of April.