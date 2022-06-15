Morecambe will find out league and cup fixtures on the same day

All three sets of matches will be announced a week on Thursday, June 23, with the new season beginning at the end of July.

First up will be the publication of the league matches, which will be revealed at 9am, as Morecambe look to improve upon last season’s 19th place in their first year at League One level.

Then, at 11.30am, the draw for the 2022/23 Carabao Cup group stages will take place on Sky Sports News.

Morecambe lost to Preston North End in round two of the Carabao Cup last year

That sees 16 invited U21 teams placed into their respective Northern and Southern section groups.

Morecambe, along with the other 47 EFL clubs taking part, will be put into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.

All EFL clubs will play two of their three group stage matches at home, with the opening ties to take place in the week commencing August 29.

The Shrimps lost all three of their group games last season, beaten at home by Everton’s youngsters and Carlisle United either side of their penalty shootout defeat at Hartlepool United.

Then, at 2.30pm next Thursday, the first round draw for the Carabao Cup will again be shown live on Sky Sports News.

Thirty-five ties will be drawn, including the returns of Stockport County and Grimsby Town after their promotions from the National League.