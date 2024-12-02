Morecambe’s fans’ groups have called upon the club’s would-be owner to meet with supporters amid concerns over his proposed buyout.

Kuljeet Singh Momi finally confirmed on Saturday evening that he was the man looking to purchase the club from Bond Group Investments.

His identity had been revealed last week by journalist Martin Calladine, who pointed out business links between Momi and Sarbjot Johal, who was heavily linked with a takeover last year.

Momi’s statement acknowledged there had been a previous working relationship with Johal; one that ended in August, a month after beginning the process of trying to acquire the club.

In response, the Shrimps Trust and the 1920 Union have both issued statements on X.

The Trust said: “The Shrimps Trust acknowledge the statement this evening by Mr Kuljeet Singh Momi disassociating himself from Mr Sarbjot Johal, or any of his businesses, and setting out a vision for Morecambe Football Club, should he and his associates be successful in acquiring the Football Club.

“In order to be successful, Mr Momi will need to satisfy the requirements of The Owners’ and Directors’ Test (ODT), and evidence source and sufficiency of funds to acquire and support the Football Club for a minimum of two years.

“We would expect this information to be readily available from a serious and credible buyer, and a conclusion of the sale progress should be swift.

“Over the last week, the Shrimps Trust have tried to make contact with Mr Momi and have been unsuccessful in receiving a response.”

The 1920 Union added: “We appreciate the explanations given regarding his involvement with Sarbjot Johal, how he has supported the club financially and the plans that he has for the club’s future.

“Despite these explanations, our concerns about Mr Momi’s ability to own and sustain the football club remain as he has been unable to satisfy the requirements laid out by the EFL despite being involved in the process for a considerable length of time.

“We will no longer accept words alone, we have been here before many times and we have grown tired of it.

“We ask Mr Momi and the two new proposed directors to formally meet with the fans of this football club at the earliest opportunity and not hide behind well written statements.”