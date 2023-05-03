Morecambe striker shortlisted for April award
Morecambe striker Cole Stockton is on the four-man shortlist to be named as April’s player of the month in League One.
The 29-year-old was nominated after finishing the month with five goals in three games against Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.
Also listed are Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin, who scored 10 goals in eight matches, Derby County’s David McGoldrick after he netted six times, and Cambridge United’s Sam Smith, who scored in their first half-dozen games of the month.
However, Morecambe boss Derek Adams has missed out on a nomination for the managerial honour after finishing the month with three wins and a draw in four games.
Instead, the shortlist comprises Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Liam Manning (Oxford United) and Mark Bonner (Cambridge United).
The winners of the respective awards across the Championship, League One and League Two will be named at 6am this Friday, May 5.