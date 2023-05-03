The 29-year-old was nominated after finishing the month with five goals in three games against Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Lincoln City.

Also listed are Ipswich Town’s Conor Chaplin, who scored 10 goals in eight matches, Derby County’s David McGoldrick after he netted six times, and Cambridge United’s Sam Smith, who scored in their first half-dozen games of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole Stockton is shortlisted for April's player of the month prize in League One Picture: Michael Williamson

However, Morecambe boss Derek Adams has missed out on a nomination for the managerial honour after finishing the month with three wins and a draw in four games.

Instead, the shortlist comprises Steven Schumacher (Plymouth Argyle), Kieran McKenna (Ipswich Town), Liam Manning (Oxford United) and Mark Bonner (Cambridge United).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad