Youngster Adam Mayor gave the Shrimps a share of the spoils, scoring directly from a corner late on.

An eventful game saw Morecambe hit the post twice and the home side have two goals disallowed, having led through Chris Forino.

Adams said: “I thought we were excellent and we deserved a point, if not more.

“I think it says a lot that we have come to a place like Wycombe and we are disappointed to come away with a point.

“They are usually a side that is very dominant at home but I thought we created the better opportunities.

“We hit the post twice and Adam Mayor had a chance right at the end to snatch the win.

“The way we generally played and passed the ball was really pleasing.

“We had overloads all over the pitch, which enabled us to have good moments of play, so to come away with a point is a little frustrating – but sometimes you have to be pleased given we came from behind at a tough place to play like Wycombe.”

Adams praised his young substitute Mayor for his contribution to proceedings.

He said: “He wants to score goals and wants to run down the sides and take the ball infield.

“He’s done ever so well when he’s come into the first team and is someone the rest of the Under-18s should look up to.

