The game will be played on Friday, November 4, kicking off at 7.45pm, with ticket details to be announced in due course.

Should the tie require a replay, then that will be held at the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday, November 15 (7.45pm).

As well as a place in round two, £41,000 in prize money from the competition’s central fund will be up for grabs.

Morecambe meet Sheffield Wednesday in round one of this season's FA Cup Picture: Ian Lyon

It will be the second time the two clubs will have met in the space of seven-and-a-half weeks.

The league match at the Mazuma Stadium in mid-September saw the Owls run out 3-0 winners thanks to goals in the last 20 minutes from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith.