The WBC heavyweight boxing world champion who lives in Morecambe has earned tens of millions for his fights with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte.

Fury has also developed a closer relationship with his local football team – Morecambe FC.

He now trains out of the club’s gym, which he has purchased and taken over.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium. Picture from Google Street View.

Fury also sponsor’s the first team’s shorts.

Today, Thursday, ahead of his next bout against Derek Chisora – which will be live on talkSPORT on December 3 – the Gypsy King joined Jim White and Simon Jordan for an interview.

Before ending the chat, he said: “Quick question, I’m thinking about buying Morecambe Football Club, they’re in League One at the moment.

“So I was thinking I invest X amount of millions in them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Jordan said: “By invest you mean throw it at them, invest is the wrong term.”

And Fury replied: “Yeah, basically throw it at them and keep them going up.

“I’ve been offered to buy Morecambe Football Club.

“I own all the training facilities anyway and the training gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So who knows? You might be looking at a football club owner.”

Jordan then asked: “You know how to make a small fortune in football?”

But Fury was too quick and knew the answer: “Start off with a bigger one! It’s the same as being a boxing promoter.”