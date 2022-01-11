Morecambe squad challenged to build on Tottenham Hotspur performance

O’Carroll took charge of the Shrimps in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at the Premier League giants, in the absence of Covid-hit boss Stephen Robinson.

He saw his charges lead 1-0 thanks to Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal and frustrate the home side with a solid defensive display until the final 15 minutes of the game, when goals from Harry Winks, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane gave the home side victory.

O’Carroll now wants to see that same defensive resolve and discipline in the league after the Shrimps moved back into the League One relegation zone following wins for Fleetwood Town and Lincoln City at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe striker Cole Stockton gets a shot away on Sunday

O’Carroll said: “There were so many positives to take from Sunday.

“The boys ran themselves into the ground and we are really proud of the players for all their efforts.

“The back three were fantastic and Jake Bedeau was excellent after coming into the team only a few days ago.

“Once the dust settles, we have to concentrate on the really big stuff which is the league.

“We go back to the bread and butter of the league at Wimbledon on Saturday – and need to be at our best once again and take the positives from the Spurs game.”

AFC Wimbledon won 4-3 at Morecambe in September and sit 18th, three places and two points above the Shrimps.

They can increase that advantage tonight when they travel to MK Dons.

“Wimbledon are a totally different animal,” O’Carroll cautioned.

“They are a different threat and will be far more direct and we will work on our system in midweek to counter that.

“We had joy with the system we used in the second half against Doncaster and we are delighted to have Trevor (Carson) and Jake (Bedeau) in the squad and, hopefully, that will make us stronger as well.”