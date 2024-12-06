Derek Adams wants Morecambe’s players to maintain the club’s on-pitch feelgood factor as they prepare to host Grimsby Town tomorrow.

The Shrimps look for a first league win of the season at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium following Tuesday’s point at Tranmere Rovers.

That draw, which made it seven points from nine on the road, lifted Adams’ players out of the League Two relegation places on goal difference.

Morecambe hope Callum Jones will have recovered from illness Picture: Morecambe FC

Nevertheless, attention switches back to league matters with the Shrimps welcoming seventh-placed Grimsby on Saturday.

A win would be Morecambe’s fifth in the last eight, as they meet a visiting team with only one draw in 18 league matches so far.

Adams said: “It’s been a really good week with beating Bradford, drawing Chelsea and a point at Tranmere – which is never an easy place to go – and we look forward to playing Grimsby now.

“I think they have lost eight games this season, which is a lot for a team in seventh position.

“However, they have won nine games as well so they obviously play in a certain way which helps them to do that.

“That can also hinder them as well, which the stats will tell you it does.”

Morecambe hope to have Callum Jones back in contention after illness ruled out the Hull City loanee against Bradford and Tranmere.

Jones’ return would leave Gwion Edwards, Lee Angol and George Ray on the sidelines, three players whose absences have disrupted Adams’ plans this season.

“That’s three senior players who should be starting players for us,” he added.

“The forward area is where we have found it difficult to change because we don’t have Lee and we don’t have Gwion.

“We’ve got Hallam Hope, who has scored four goals this season, and Marcus Dackers, who is yet to get off the mark – though that isn’t for the want of trying.

“That was where Lee was going to come in because he was going to play up the middle or off the side but, unfortunately, his injury has stopped us from doing that.”