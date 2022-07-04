Morecambe reveal their 2022/23 home and away kits

Both home and away shirts are bespoke designs with a red home shirt featuring a white collar and a shrimp located on the rear collar.

The kit is completed with white shorts, and black and white hooped socks.

This season’s away strip is exclusive to Morecambe, featuring a navy, camouflage design with a complete gold club crest and shrimp on the reverse and is complemented by navy shorts and socks.

Morecambe's new home and away kits for the 2022/23 season Picture: Morecambe FC

The three goalkeeper kits will be all green, all illuminous yellow and all black with socks and shorts of the same colour.

The shirts are priced at £47 for adults and £35 for juniors, and can be pre-ordered from www.shopmorecambefc.com now or at the Mazuma Stadium store from tomorrow.