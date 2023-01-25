News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe reveal new dates for postponed matches

Morecambe have confirmed the new dates for their pair of recently postponed matches.

By Gavin Browne
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Shrimps’ defeat at Ipswich Town last night had been their first League One outing in two-and-a-half weeks.

That was as a result of games against Cambridge United and Port Vale being called off.

Their trip to Cambridge was postponed after strong winds caused damage to a section of the Main Stand roof at the Abbey Stadium.

Morecambe have a new date for their trip to Cambridge United Picture: Ian Lyon
A week later, the recent freezing temperatures saw the scheduled home game with Port Vale called off.

Vale will now make the journey to the Mazuma Stadium on Tuesday, February 21 (7.45pm).

Morecambe’s trip to Cambridge will take place on Tuesday, March 7, again with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Tickets purchased for both of the original fixtures will remain valid for the new dates.

It means Derek Adams’ players face four Tuesday matches in five weeks, given they visit Sheffield Wednesday on February 14 and host Charlton Athletic on March 14.

