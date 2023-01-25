News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe boss: No complaints with Ipswich Town defeat

Derek Adams admitted there were no complaints following Morecambe’s midweek defeat at Ipswich Town.

By Gavin Browne
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

In their first match for two-and-a-half weeks, the Shrimps were beaten 4-0 by their promotion-chasing hosts.

All of the goals came in the first half with Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin scoring twice.

Ladapo netted inside the first minute and again on the quarter-hour, while Chaplin scored seven minutes before the scheduled break and then in the sixth minute of first-half added time.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
It meant the Shrimps stayed in the final League One relegation place, though only six points behind Lincoln City in 16th position.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, the manager said: “A really tough venue to come to at the best of times.

“We obviously knew on Saturday with Oxford beating Ipswich that it was going to be a hard night for us.

“It didn’t start too well for us, they got a massive break. We cleared the ball off the top of our defender’s head, it’s hit our player in the face and it’s fallen for their player to get the first goal.

“Quickly after that, we made a mistake in the middle of the park. We give the ball away, they break on us and then they get a third and then a fourth right on half-time.

“Second half, we worked ever so hard to keep the scoreline down and we’ve got no complaints.

“We made four substitutions at half-time and the reason for that was to give players game time.

“We were out of the game, the game was finished. We were never going to draw it, we were never going to win it.”

