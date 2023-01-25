In their first match for two-and-a-half weeks, the Shrimps were beaten 4-0 by their promotion-chasing hosts.

All of the goals came in the first half with Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin scoring twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ladapo netted inside the first minute and again on the quarter-hour, while Chaplin scored seven minutes before the scheduled break and then in the sixth minute of first-half added time.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor

It meant the Shrimps stayed in the final League One relegation place, though only six points behind Lincoln City in 16th position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the club website afterwards, the manager said: “A really tough venue to come to at the best of times.

“We obviously knew on Saturday with Oxford beating Ipswich that it was going to be a hard night for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It didn’t start too well for us, they got a massive break. We cleared the ball off the top of our defender’s head, it’s hit our player in the face and it’s fallen for their player to get the first goal.

“Quickly after that, we made a mistake in the middle of the park. We give the ball away, they break on us and then they get a third and then a fourth right on half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half, we worked ever so hard to keep the scoreline down and we’ve got no complaints.

“We made four substitutions at half-time and the reason for that was to give players game time.

Advertisement Hide Ad