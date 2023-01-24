After three home wins in a row, the Shrimps had gone into the game in good spirits.

However, a shocking first-half performance was ruthlessly punished by an excellent home team who scored all four goals before the break.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made one change from their last game two weeks ago.

Connor Ripley was called into action on a number of occasions (photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Cole Stockton returned for Kieran Phillips but it took just 55 seconds for the home side to take the lead.

A corner from former Morecambe youngster Leif Davis was not dealt with and the ball fell perfectly to Freddie Ladapo, who couldn’t miss from six yards.

The Shrimps almost hit back immediately when Caleb Watts saw a shot well blocked by George Edmundson.

That proved to be a rare moment of threat as Ipswich dominated the game from then on.

Nathan Broadhead was denied a second on six minutes by a super save from Connor Ripley before Lee Evans hit the post from 20 yards a minute later.

A second goal looked inevitable and it came on 16 minutes when Liam Gibson lost possession on the halfway line.

Broadhead found Ladapo, who scored his second with a shot that found the net after hitting both posts.

Conor Chaplin made it 3-0 on 38 minutes when he tucked away Wes Burns’ lay-off after the winger made the most of Adam Mayor’s slip.

The same player scored Ipswich’s fourth five minutes into added time after Burns found space down the right and crossed for the unmarked Chaplin to score his second.

Adams made four substitutions for the second half with Michael Mellon, Dynel Simeu and Dan Crowley all making their debuts.

All showed some decent touches as they kept the home side out with Ripley making regulation saves from Broadhead and Sam Morsy, while the Shrimps forged one half-chance for Stockton who flicked a header wide.

Ipswich Town: Walton, Keogh, Edmundson, Clarke, Davis, Burns (Jackson 46), Evans, Morsy (Humphreys 63), Chaplin (Harness 74), Broadhead (Edwards 63), Ladapo (Hirst 63). Subs not used: Hladky, Donacien.

Morecambe: Ripley, Rawson, Delaney (Simeu 46), Bedeau, Cooney (Love 46), Gibson, Shaw, Weir, Mayor (Crowley 46), Stockton (Hunter 83), Watts (Mellon 46). Subs: Smith, Gnahoua.

Referee: David Rock.