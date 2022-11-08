The Shrimps face Portsmouth at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, looking to pick up a third win of the league campaign following on from their recent impressive home performances against Ipswich Town, Barnsley and Derby County.

Their two victories are fewer than any other team in the division but that tally could have been greater.

Adams, who took charge of his 650th game as a manager last week, admitted: “Our one problem so far is we haven’t been able to get the wins.

Morecambe return to action tonight after losing their FA Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

“There are a number of teams who have lost more games than us and teams who have drawn a lot less games than us this season, but we just haven’t won enough games.

“It’s the wins that are vital but those wins are really difficult.

“We are really disappointed that we didn’t get the wins over the likes of Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town and Accrington Stanley recently because they would have made all the difference.

“We have lost 14 points from winning positions this year, that is more than any other club in League One and that is something we need to look at.

“It’s a fantastic league to be in and, although we know we don’t have the size, or the quality of squads, that the likes of Derby and Ipswich have, we have to find a way tactically to get ahead of the opposition.

“We have to be better tactically than the teams around us and I think we have shown in our last few home games that we are going in the right direction.

“If we continue to improve the way we are doing then I think we will have a decent season.”

Before Portsmouth, however, is tonight’s Carabao Cup trip to MK Dons (7.45pm).

The third round tie sees two teams at the wrong end of League One looking to reach the last 16, which would be played during the week before Christmas.