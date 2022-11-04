CEO of Morecambe FC: 'A number of people interested in buying the club'

In an update on the club’s website, CEO Ben Sadler said: “Following the public listing for sale of the Club by Bond Group Investments Limited, as could be expected of a Football Club that has achieved success over the past years, there are a number of interested parties who are in discussions with our ownership, but at this time, those negotiations are private and a matter between Bond Group and those parties concerned.

"Any formal developments will of course be shared at the appropriate time with our supporters.

"As we have done throughout the ownership, the Board of Directors have a mandate to operate this Club sustainably, whilst developing all aspects of it, as and when we can and resource allows, which we continue to do.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium - the club's CEO has said there are a number of people interested in buying the club. Picture from Google Street View.

"We can’t and won’t make any promises, but we will guarantee that we continue to work as a group to ensure the ongoing improvement, development and success of the Club.

“We have been clear and consistent (I’d like to hope) that as a Board we are committed to being as open and transparent as we can on all issues that we know our supporters have an interest in.

"Sometimes, these are sensitive matters so we have to consider carefully about when or how we pass on information, and we can’t respond to every development, as many don’t relate to us and it would not be appropriate.

