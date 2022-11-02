The Shrimps produced a fine performance against one of the league's top sides and fully deserved their point against a side that saw two penalties from James Collins and David McGoldrick superbly saved by Connor Ripley.

It was Morecambe who started the better with Kieran Phillips latching on to a long ball before forcing Joe Wildsmith into a neat save.

Derby replied with Max Bird testing Connor Ripley with a low shot before the Shrimps threatened again with Mayor and Phillips both testing Wildsmith.

Derby's first spot kick came in the 37th minute when Anthony O'Connor was adjudged to have bundled over Lewis Dobbin but Collins saw his spot kick superbly saved by Ripley low to his left.

The Rams thought they should have had a second penalty moments later when McGoldrick went down under a Ryan Cooney challenge and the Shrimps took advantage of their fortune when they took the lead in first half injury time. Jensen Weir volleyed past Joe Wildsmith from the edge of the area after being found by the excellent Mayor.

Derby started the second half on the front foot with Collins volleying superbly against the crossbar and seeing his follow-up shot handled by Ryan Delaney for a second penalty.

This time David McGoldrick stepped up but again Ripley came out on top with another superb save.

Ripley was finally beaten on 59 minutes when Sibley's shot from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection off a Morecambe defender to fly into the bottom left hand corner.

Derby substitute William Osula had a great chance on 75 minutes but made a mess of his final effort and Morecambe went close three minutes later when Dylan Connolly pulled the ball back to Ryan Delaney on the edge the box only for his side footed effort to be blocked by a despairing Derby defender.

Morecambe: Ripley, O'Connor, Bedeau, Delaney, Cooney, Weir, Shaw, Watts (rep Connolly 60), Gibson, Phillips (rep Stockton 73), Mayor (rep Fane 90). Subs not used: Smith, Rawson, McLoughlin, Gnahoua.

Derby County: Wildsmith, Smith, Cashin, Forsyth, Roberts, Bird, Mendez-Laing (rep Thompson 84), Sibley, Dobbin, McGoldrick (rep Osula 73), Collins. Subs not used: Loach, Stearman, Oduroh, Rooney.