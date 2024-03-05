Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brannan saw his side produce yet another stunning fightback as, for the second time in a few weeks, they won 3-2 after going two goals down against a Crewe team that started the day in the final automatic promotion position.

Elliott Nevitt’s first-half effort, along with one from Shilow Tracey early in the second period, had left the Shrimps two goals adrift with only 41 minutes left to play.

However, three goals in a 15-minute spell from Joe Adams, Jordan Slew and Farrend Rawson completed yet another comeback from the Shrimps’ squad.

Farrend Rawson scored Morecambe's winner at the weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

Last weekend’s victory also made it four wins and a draw in six league games away from home during 2024 and lifted Morecambe to ninth in the table.

The Shrimps are only three points adrift of the play-offs with a dozen matches remaining, the first of which is tonight’s rearranged home match against Crawley Town (7.45pm).

Only five points separate sixth-placed Walsall from a Harrogate Town team sitting 13th and Brannan believes there is nothing his squad should fear in a ‘crazy’ league.

The Shrimps’ boss said: “At half-time on Saturday, even when we were behind, I told the lads that they were third in the league but not better than us.

“Man for man – or even as a team – they were not better than us and we battled on and got the points.

“If we believe in ourselves, and if we are brave, we will go on and do really well.

“The league is crazy and, when you think they (Crewe) could have gone second, it shows how good we can be.

“We dominated them for periods and I thought we were the better team passing the ball – and we are not far behind.

“We have to keep players fit now and we will rotate the players to keep everyone as fresh as possible, as I think that is going to be vital for us.

“If we can keep everyone fit, we have a great chance.