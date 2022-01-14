Morecambe players are urged to emulate League One duo

The Shrimps travel to AFC Wimbledon, a week on from coming within 15 minutes of beating Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

It is a match between the fifth and fourth-bottom teams in the division with Morecambe having dropped back into the relegation places last weekend.

While they prepared for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lincoln climbed out of the bottom four by defeating Oxford United before beating Sunderland in midweek.

Fleetwood Town were also successful with victory at Doncaster Rovers, giving them 10 points from the last 15.

“That should be aspirational for us,” said O’Carroll, who returns to his assistant manager’s role tomorrow with Stephen Robinson back from his Covid-enforced break.

“No one would have predicted Lincoln getting those results or Fleetwood getting the results they have of late, so why can’t we do the same?

AFC Wimbledon won September's match with Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium

“I believe we need to hit a certain tally to stay in the division or a certain tally to get into mid-table.

“However, Wimbledon are a good side, a strong side, and we got punished heavily from set-pieces against them earlier in the season (a 4-3 defeat).

“They have strengths but they have weaknesses as well, and we feel that if we can pass the ball against them like we did against Doncaster, we can cause them problems.

“It will be tough and physical, more direct than the game we had last weekend, but there’s not much in it between the bottom 10 or 12 teams in the division.

“Hopefully, we can back up the last two performances and come back with a win.”