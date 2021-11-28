Morecambe must bounce back from MK Dons defeat

The Shrimps were beaten 4-0 at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, less than ideal preparation for the FA Cup round two trip to Buxton.

The TV cameras will be there, hoping for an upset as Morecambe prepare to face the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

Stephen Robinson’s players go into the game with a point to prove after a poor display against the Dons saw them concede twice in each half.

Ryan Delaney (number 15) spoke after Morecambe's defeat yesterday

Delaney said: “It’s a tough one to take. We had our spells in the game but we conceded a few soft goals, and when we were on top, we didn’t take our chances.

“We’ve got to pick ourselves back up and go again, we’ve been on a good run for the past couple of games.

“Hopefully we can put it behind us and get back on track next week.”

Having trailed 2-0 at half-time on Saturday, the Shrimps had established a bit of pressure after the break with Dons keeper Andy Fisher thwarting both Arthur Gnahoua and Alfie McCalmont.

However, moments later, the visitors put the game to bed when Morecambe conceded yet another set piece goal.

It has been their Achilles heel all season, yet Delaney maintained they have been trying to eradicate those flaws when preparing for matches.

“We work on it quite a lot in training,” the defender said.

“We have no excuses, we have conceded far too many set pieces (goals) this year.

“We work on it on a daily basis but we need to do better because we haven’t conceded many goals from open play or teams cutting us open.”