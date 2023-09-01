The Shrimps welcome Salford City to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, seven days after defeat against Harrogate Town.

That saw McKiernan substituted in the first half after a blow to the face was missed by referee Ross Joyce.

However, the 21-year-old has passed all the necessary protocols and is in line to feature against the Ammies.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “You can quite clearly see he did suffer a blow to the head with an elbow or a fist.

“He immediately had to come off but he’s fine. He had a bump on the side of his head straightaway, and that was a concern, but that’s gone away.”

Defeat at Harrogate also saw club captain Farrend Rawson sent off after collecting two yellow cards.

At least one of the defender’s cautions was felt to be contentious but, because the dismissal was for two bookings, any appeal was a non-starter.

“It was two bookings so we couldn’t do anything about that,” Adams said.

“We plan accordingly, so we’ve got players in the squad that can play there and we’re always looking to add to the squad.”

While Morecambe had a free midweek, tomorrow’s visitors were in Carabao Cup action as they beat Leeds United on penalties.

It’s the Ammies’ fifth season in League Two with head coach Neil Wood having put together a squad containing players who have featured as high as the Premier League and the Championship.

Adams claims that emphasises the spending power enjoyed by some clubs in League Two.

He said: “I didn’t go to the game but I did see the match. They put up a very good fight against Leeds, who had the majority of chances as a Championship side is always going to have, but Salford did very well.

“It was mentioned on the TV by one of their owners that they had the third to the fifth highest budget in the division, so that tells you how much they are throwing at it to get out of this division.