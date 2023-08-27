Harrogate Town 2, Morecambe 0: ​Shrimps sunk by Town after controversial red

Rawson received his first bokimg after being adjudged to have handled a Sam Folarin shot and saw yellow again just after the hour for a foul just outside the Morecambe box which ended with George Thompson floating a superb free kick into the top corner of Stuart Moore’s goal.

Boss Derek Adams named the same side that performed so well in the 3-0 victory over Bradford City at the Mazuma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was the Shrimps who started the game on the front foot. Tom Bloxham looked particularly sharp, sending an early cross that was inches too far ahead of the onrushing JJ McKiernan.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Adams Manager of Bradford City looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two match between Bradford City and Walsall at Utilita Energy Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Morecambe had looked comfortable in defence until the home side scored with their first chance of the game. Moore produced a fine save to palm away Thompson’s shot from inside the box but Folarin”s follow up was blocked by Rawson at full stretch with referee Ross Joyce pointing dramatically to the spot giving Luke Armstrong the chance to drill the ball past Moore.

The goal seemed to affect the Shrimps as they struggled to create any real clear chances and it was the home side who should have added to their score line as Armstrong wasted two good opportunities as the first half drew to a close. His first, a header, sailed narrowly wide before he dragged a shot beyond the far post.

Harrogate started the second half on the front foot with James Daly heading an excellent Thompson cross wide before the Shrimps responded with a Bloxham effort that curled wide of his left-hand post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second moment of controversy came on 66 minutes when Rawson received his red card after a 50/50 tackle just outside the box and Thomson produced his fine finish.

To their credit the 10 men enjoyed their best period of the game. Michael Mellon let fly with a sweet long range strike that was just off target and as injury time approached Adam Mayor forced a superb save from Mark Oxley.

Substitute Jordan Slew should have added a consolation goal deep into added time but missed the target from close range with a shot on the turn.

Harrogate Town: Oxley, Falkingham, Thomson, J Daly (rep Odoh 88), Folarin (rep Muldoon, 77), Sims, O’Connor, McDonald, Sutton (rep Burrell, 80), Foulds, Armstrong.

Subs not used: Thomas, Smith, M Daly, Gibson.

Bookings: Sutton, Falkingham, Oxley.