Adams has until 11pm tomorrow to land the unnamed pair, who would become the Shrimps’ 15th and 16th signings of a hectic summer after 14 players were released at the end of last season.

Although clubs can sign free agents outside of the window – as Morecambe did with Oumar Niasse and Pape Souare earlier in the year – the hope is all business will be completed before Salford City visit the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking before training on Thursday morning, Adams said: “I think that we definitely will take in two players before Friday night.

“We’re in the process of trying to do the second player now.

“We’ve done really well in the transfer window so far. It will be 16 signings, which is a lot in a transfer window, but it’s the way things had gone over the summer.

“It’s been difficult but I think we’ve done really well to get some of the players we have, especially the younger ones.”

As it stands, Morecambe’s summer work looks like this:

Outs: Ryan Cooney, Dan Crowley, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Liam Gibson, Arthur Gnahoua, Ash Hunter, Andre Da Silva Mendes, Oumar Niasse, Jon Obika, Connor Ripley, Adam Smith, Pape Souare, Cole Stockton.