Morecambe FC partners with promenade bar to be official away fans venue

The newly refurbished seafront venue The Royal in Morecambe has partnered with Morecambe FC for away fans.
By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST
Leaseholder Chris Donaldson with a Morecambe FC scarf after The Royal Bar and Shaker partnered with Morecambe FC for away fans. Picture from Morecambe FC.Leaseholder Chris Donaldson with a Morecambe FC scarf after The Royal Bar and Shaker partnered with Morecambe FC for away fans. Picture from Morecambe FC.
The pub was forced to close last year after a flood caused damage to two floors of the three-storey building.

Since then the decor, bar and furnishings have been completely renovated, and the new The Royal Bar and Shaker has partnered with Morecambe FC to become the official venue for away supporters visiting the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on matchday.

Based on the seafront, the bar is close to a range of local amenities for away supporters visiting the area on matchday and will provide important trade to the seafront part of the town.

The Boardwalk, formerly Upstairs Downstairs, was the official away fanzone for visiting supporters.

