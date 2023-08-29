The window shuts at 11pm on Friday with Adams still looking to bring in at least two new faces.

However, the Shrimps’ manager says there may be some twists and turns along the way.

Adams said: “We still have two players to try and take in before the Salford game.

Morecambe have brought in 14 players over the summer Picture: Jack Taylor

“It isn’t straightforward but we do have people in mind who we would like to bring into the club.

“With Morecambe there is no Plan A and B, it is Plan X and Y. It is difficult for us but we will look to do what we can do.

“We are looking at bolstering our numbers in attack and defence because that is where we are short at this moment in time.

“We have 20 players at this moment in time. Other clubs have 25 or 30 players, and we need to get through the early season stages and then look to see if we can strengthen again in January.

“We have assembled a very good group and have played some difficult teams, but we know we need more at this part of the season.”

It’s been 14 out and 14 in at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium this summer.

Three are loanees with Eli King (Cardiff City), Michael Mellon (Burnley) and Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town) adding to the midfield and attacking areas.

Mellon is Morecambe’s top scorer, having netted three goals in six appearances so far.

Two of those were in the win over Bradford City during which another new face, JJ McKiernan, scored his first for the club.

Adams said: “Both players have shown promise when it comes to scoring goals in training and pre-season.

“It’s important they take that into the league campaign. They need to build on that, score more goals and create more chances for the other players.

“I do love having players scoring from different areas.

“We’d all like to have a 20-goal striker but it’s not the be-all and end-all.